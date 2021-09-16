https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/16/carol-roths-approach-to-the-rich-is-a-hell-of-a-lot-smarter-and-more-fun-than-aocs/

AOC thought she was pretty stunning and brave with her “TAX THE RICH” getup at the Met Gala. But Carol Roth’s commentary on wealth is infinitely more badass:

T̵a̵x̵ ̵T̵h̵e̵ ̵R̵i̵c̵h̵

E̵a̵t̵ ̵T̵h̵e̵ ̵R̵i̵c̵h̵

Be The Rich! — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 15, 2021

Put that on a dress.

adds “dress design” to Carol Roth LinkedIn endorsements — Obi Swan Hypertrophy (@AndySwan) September 15, 2021

Put it on shirts and handbags. We’d buy the crap out of that stuff.

My woman! — StockTrades (@stocktradez2) September 16, 2021

Carol Roth’s approach to wealth makes a lot more sense — and cents — than AOC’s.

Yes! 👏 Change your mindset! — Eric Weishaar (@EricWeishaar) September 15, 2021

This is the correct take — Jeremie Pelletier (@Lambda_Coder) September 15, 2021

This is the way! ❤ — 🍁Ape (@Trevorknowles_) September 15, 2021

Want to stick it to The Man? That’s how you do it!

