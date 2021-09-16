https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-this-photo-from-the-border/

Mexico using coach buses to transport Caribbean illegals to U.S. border

Mexican authorities are escorting buses full of Caribbean migrants to the Texas border so they can request asylum. The move has led to thousands of migrants crossing the Rio Grande and overwhelming the detention capacity of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

City officials in the border city of Piedras Negras are working with agents from Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM) to escort buses from their region to nearby Ciudad Acuna, where the migrants are crossing into Texas and requesting asylum. The rapid crossing of migrants has led to at least 9,000 being held by U.S. authorities under the international bridge. That number has rapidly grown since the weekend.

Thousands of Haitian illegals walk freely across the border…

WATCH NOW: Thousands – primarily Haitians – pouring across border at Del Rio, Tx. While @CBP deals with this, dangerous fentanyl pours across. #NationalBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/llPi2JDrLn — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 16, 2021

