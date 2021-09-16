https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/16/child-abuse-mother-purportedly-kicked-off-american-airlines-flight-with-2-year-old-asthmatic-son-because-he-refused-to-wear-a-mask-video/

Mask mandates are for your own good! Even if they’re not actually good for you.

Video has been making the rounds recently that purportedly shows a woman with a two-year-old asthmatic child being removed from an American Airlines flight because the child was having trouble breathing and didn’t want to wear a mask:

A two-year-old and mother were allegedly hurled off AA Flight 1284 on Monday, as the child was having an asthma attack and removed his mask. pic.twitter.com/htP9noFOvY — Osler (@osler78) September 15, 2021

Wow. American Airlines kicked a 2 year old boy with asthma off a plane and had police waiting for him + his mom because a power tripping flight attendant Carl lost his humanity. The last thing you’d do to a child suffering from an asthma attack is force a mask on them. pic.twitter.com/pWuVXJrFps — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 15, 2021

If this footage depicts what we’re told it depicts, then this is a legitimate outrage.

Heartbreaking — tracerhp (@tracerhp) September 15, 2021

child abuse. my heart hurts watching this. — Valerie, RD, MPH (@RDValerie) September 15, 2021

That poor kid. It’s absolutely disgraceful that anyone would even consider forcibly imposing a flimsy face covering on a minor or on anyone who are unable to do so for various reasons in the first place anyway. — Ijaz Uddin (@Ijazuddin97) September 16, 2021

This is absolutely insane, I suffer from asthma and it is a debilitating medical issue. — Hank (@Hank81113136) September 15, 2021

Insanity has taken over. — Prometheus2021 (@Prometheus2010) September 15, 2021

This video has me in tears 😭 a baby should not be wearing a mask 😭😭😭😭this madness needs to stop pic.twitter.com/OUrNtr4k2W — Acirfa (@Xare78402927) September 16, 2021

If there was ever an example of how sick, twisted, and evil Covidstan has become, this is it. Hell won’t be hot enough for the depraved ghouls creating and enabling this insanity (sorry, not sorry). — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) September 16, 2021

This is absolutely HORRIFIC and truly heartbreaking😭Everyone who facilitated or stood by and allowed this to happen should be ASHAMED of themselves. Where is the kindness and humanity??? — Natalie N (@NEnewland) September 15, 2021

Apparently American left it on the tarmac.

@AmericanAir is this true? Really want to know as a stockholder — This is not a Drill 🔨🌤 (@Jersey63Retired) September 15, 2021

Nothing on American’s Twitter feed as far as we can tell. But we’re sure that our concerns are very important to them and will be dealt with as soon as is humanly possible.

