Mask mandates are for your own good! Even if they’re not actually good for you.

Video has been making the rounds recently that purportedly shows a woman with a two-year-old asthmatic child being removed from an American Airlines flight because the child was having trouble breathing and didn’t want to wear a mask:

If this footage depicts what we’re told it depicts, then this is a legitimate outrage.

Apparently American left it on the tarmac.

Nothing on American’s Twitter feed as far as we can tell. But we’re sure that our concerns are very important to them and will be dealt with as soon as is humanly possible.

