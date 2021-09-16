https://www.oann.com/chinas-commerce-ministry-to-follow-through-on-consensus-reached-by-chinese-u-s-leaders/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chinas-commerce-ministry-to-follow-through-on-consensus-reached-by-chinese-u-s-leaders



FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

September 16, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that it would follow through on the consensus reached by Chinese and U.S. leaders during a phone call last week, when asked if there has been any progress on trade.

Trade teams from both sides have maintained communications, Shu Jueting, ministry spokesperson told a media conference.

