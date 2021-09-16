https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/16/cnn-clown-don-lemon-shames-unvaxxed-people-i-e-majority-of-blacks-in-nyc-n1479344

Jim Crow 2.0

Do black lives still matter to Don Lemon?

CNN’s favorite jackpudding, Don Lemon, thinks people not wanting the vax should be “segregated.” Did anyone tell him that black folks are among those least likely to raise their sleeves and bend their knees?

Due to the mandatory vaccine passport requirement, the vast majority of Blacks in New York, LA and San Francisco are now barred from working in or entering restaurants, bars, theatres, gyms & all other retail establishments. Great job posting that black square last year though! — TY LEMMON (@tuxlemons) August 16, 2021

Freedom dodgers Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo recently went after the unvaccinated, saying that they were “stupid” and deserved to be “left behind.”

CNN’s @DonLemon: Like Trump voters, we should call unvaxxed Americans “stupid” and “start shaming them” “Or leave them behind. Because they’re keeping the majority of Americans behind.” pic.twitter.com/6Ga4oQ7kic — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! Lemon has previously stated that unvaxxed people shouldn’t be allowed to participate in society.

CNN’s Don Lemon says those who don’t get vaccinated should no longer be allowed to participate in society: “Put some rules in place that will demand that people get vaccinated. You can’t just go around and say ‘well look, it’s my personal freedom and my liberty’.” pic.twitter.com/YOBcL5kZ0u — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 30, 2021

In a spectacular denial of science, Lemon threw facts to the wind and let his meek flag fly.

“You’ve got to have people start speaking the truth. You can’t have them speaking out of both sides of their mouth saying, ‘yo, I trust the science that I’m doing this.’” said Lemon. “You have to be more direct as a more concerted effort to say, get vaccinated, because you’re not just killing yourself. You’re going to kill other people.”

An August report from Israel shows they had 405 COVID cases in one day—250 of those who tested positive were fully vaccinated

If masks and vaccines work, Lemon shouldn’t care what other people do

The vaccinated can transmit COVID just as easily as the unvaccinated White man kicks black family out of New York restaurant for not having vaccine papers. Patrons cheer. This is where we are: pic.twitter.com/WvMoVPIK7g — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 16, 2021 FAST FACTS Lemon ignores: Science be damned, Lemon continued in his foppish rant. “Stop it!” Lemon said, “Stop it with the ignorance. And we have to stop saying, ‘oh, well, you know, you have to listen to people, and—’ No, you don’t! These people are being harmful to the greater good. You don’t have to listen to a minority of people who are being harmful to the greater good and who are not acting on logic, reason, and science.” Related: Democrats Are Bringing Back Segregation Dumb And Dumber Never one to back down from a stooge contest, Chris Cuomo fired a fact-free barrage of his own. “You’re gonna question the vaccine but you’re gonna take a horse dewormer,” Cuomo said, referring to the medication “Ivermectin” that won a Nobel prize in 2015 for its use in treating humans. Lemon laughed, agreeing with Cuomo’s glaring stupidity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

