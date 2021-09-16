https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-don-lemon-stupid-unvaxxed-americans

CNN’s host Don Lemon has no love at all for the significant segment of the American populace that has yet to get a COVID vaccination — and he’s making his disdain clearer by the day.

Now, he’s calling on citizens to shut “stupid” fellow Americans who are unvaxxed. Why? Because, in Lemon’s mind, they are “harmful to the greater good.”

What did Lemon say?

On his show Wednesday night during the crossover and handoff portion with fellow CNN leftist Chris Cuomo, Lemon ripped into “stupid” unvaxxed people for being like Trump voters and demanded that American stop “coddling them.”

“The people who are not getting vaccines, who are believing the lies on the internet instead of science, it’s time to start shaming them,” Lemon declared. “Or leave them behind, because they’re keeping the majority of Americans behind.”

He then screamed at the unvaxxed for not trusting the COVID vaccine while having no problems with other vaccines — which he failed to point out have been around for decades and been proven to be safe for generations of Americans.

“You didn’t feel that way for the polio vaccine, you don’t feel that way about measles, mumps, rubella when it comes to your children,” he continued ranting. “And all of a sudden this vaccine is different? What’s different about it?”

“The only different thing about it is because of your politics today,” he asserted, somehow making a link to Trump supporters.

Not only did Lemon skip over the tried-and-true status of polio, measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines, he also failed to point out — as have most of the media — that the least vaccinated racial demographic are blacks, whose politics do not match up with those he was tearing into.

“The people talking about ‘well, I don’t know what’s in the shot,’ Chris,” Lemon said, then criticizing the same people for allegedly taking Botox without knowing what’s in it, along with not knowing what’s in their foods.

“Stop it with the ignorance,” Lemon insisted.

The leftist host insisted that the country no longer needs to listen to these people — because they’re bad for “the greater good.”

“These people are being harmful to the greater good,” Lemon claimed. “You don’t have to listen to a minority of people who are being harmful to the greater good, and you are not acting logic, reason, and science.”

Cuomo, of course, chimed in with his insight by alluding to the repeatedly debunked claim that people taking ivermectin to fight COVID were taking horse medication.

“You’re going to question the vaccine, but you want to take a horse dewormer,” Cuomo said.

“I accept everything you just said,” Cuomo continued. “Most of all, the idea that the majority cannot be held by the tyranny of a minority.”

