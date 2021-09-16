https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-cnns-don-lemon-urges-segregation-shunning-of-unvaccinated-americans?utm_campaign=64469

Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo took aim at those Americans who have not yet been vaccinated, saying that they were “stupid” and deserved to be “left behind.” Lemon previously said unvaccinated people don’t deserve to participate in society.

“I think we have to stop coddling people, when it comes to this and the vaccine thing. ‘Oh, you can’t shame them. You can’t call them stupid. You can’t call them silly,” Lemon said. “Yes, they are!

“The people who aided and abetted Trump are stupid because they believe his big lie. The people who are not getting vaccines who are believing the lies on the internet, instead of science, it’s time to start shaming them what else— or leave them behind. Because they are keeping the majority of Americans behind,” Lemon said.

“You didn’t feel that way about the polio vaccine. You don’t feel that way about measles, mumps, rubella, when it comes to your children, and all of a sudden this vaccine is different. What’s different about it?” Lemon asked. “The only different thing about it is because of your politics today, the people talking about ‘well, I don’t know what’s in the shot, Chris? I don’t know what’s in that shot.'”

“I tell you what’s not in it, a tracking device,” Cuomo interrupted.

Yeah, let me let me let me finish this. You know, it’s, you know, what they get shots in, nowadays, and their rear ends. They’re getting shots to make it bigger. They’re getting shots in their face. They don’t know what’s in Botox. They don’t know what’s in this stuff. Nothing wrong with Botox.

People don’t know what they eat, what they drink, what they smoke,” Cuomo said.

You can see my eyebrow went up. I don’t have it now, as you can see,” Lemon said, “I got all these wrinkles. Everybody asked me when I’m going to get Botox.”

“Whatever,” Cuomo said.

“But listen, nothing wrong with Botox,” Lemon continued.

“Clearly,” Cuomo said of the wrinkle freezing treatment, derived from the botulinum bacteria.

“But I’m saying: do people really know what’s in stuff that they inject in their bodies all the time?” Lemon asked.

“What they eat, what they drink,” Cuomo chimed in.

“Stop it!” Lemon said, “stop it with the ignorance. And we have to stop saying, ‘oh, well, you know, you have to listen to people, and—’ No, you don’t! These people are being harmful to the greater good. You don’t have to listen to a minority of people who have being harmful to the greater good and who are not acting on logic, reason and science.”

“I had an issue. I told you, Chris,” Lemon continued, relaying a personal anecdote, “when my family was here, and they were saying, ‘well, I don’t know.’ I said ‘you know how you got here to visit me in New York. You took an airplane? What is that? Science, right? You know why people live to be older than 40, 50, 60 years old these days? Science, Medicine. No one questions that. You know what, what is so contradictory about it? When people get sick, they go into the hospital and they say, ‘throw it all, give it to me inject it, put it in me.’ And you’re going to pay a whole lot of money. And you’re going to tax the medical system when you could have gotten it for free. And you wouldn’t be in that position in the first place.”

You’re gonna question the vaccine but you’re gonna take a horse dewormer,” Cuomo said of the medication Ivermectin that won a Nobel prize in 2015 for its use treating humans. Lemon laughed.

“Look, here’s the thing. I accept everything you’ve just said most of all, the idea that the majority cannot be healed by the tyranny of a minority. Their stubbornness has to be their own consequences at some point and the rest of us have to be able to live life yeah,” Cuomo said.

