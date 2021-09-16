https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/cnns-ashley-allison-draws-very-close-parallels-between-justice-for-j6-rally-participants-and-the-taliban/

Even Rep. Ilhan Omar called out cartoonist Mike Luckovich for his September 1 cartoon showing two women in burqas in Afghanistan saying, “Pray for Texas women,” as the heartbeat bill has just taken effect. The hashtag #TexasTaliban was all over the place, but as we reported, pro-abortion protesters who marched on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house were instructed not to compare pro-life politicians to the Taliban, because that would be Islamophobic.

Now Grabien Media’s Tom Elliot has captured CNN’s Ashley Allison saying that she draws very close parallels between those planning to attend the Justice for J6 rally in D.C. Saturday and the Taliban. Why? They don’t have respect for democracy or diverging ideas.

CNN’s @ashleyrallison on tomorrow’s rally in D.C.: “When I look at the people who come on Saturday, I draw very close parallels to the Taliban. They are people who don’t want respect for democracy, who don’t have respect to diverging ideas.” pic.twitter.com/dNuTvBPcce — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

“You are literally the Taliban if you don’t agree with my bullshit” – Leftoids 2021 — Sage 🇺🇲🇨🇺🇹🇼🇭🇰 (@CoastSage) September 16, 2021

She seems stable.. Not good when Pamela Brown is looking at you like you’re nuts! — Todd Wilkinson (@ToddWil11670282) September 16, 2021

All they do is project… — Clarence Worley (@likeyouclarence) September 16, 2021

Does she own a mirror? — alec (@dontcallmebruna) September 16, 2021

Once again, the tactics of the Alinsky practitioners in calling their opponents exactly what they are themselves, is evident and exemplified. — FreedomFactsOverSocialistFeelings (@snarkVol) September 16, 2021

I can’t stand this. I really can’t. — M.J. (@MJ72804966) September 16, 2021

She is insane — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 16, 2021

The intersection of stupidity & delusion. — Wiley Thruster (@WileyThruster) September 16, 2021

Seek help, Ashley. JFC! The Taliban comparison? Just sloppy and lazy. Do better. — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) September 16, 2021

Such a smart take. I’m sure there will be public executions and beheadings same as the taliban. How does a moron like this get on tv? Oh wait, its @cnn. Got it. — cml ✨unmaskourchildren✨ (@CML915) September 16, 2021

The Capitol Police are probably preparing for public executions and beheadings as the media hypes up this rally. If only the government had put as much planning into the evacuation of Afghanistan as the Taliban swept in.

