Newsmax anchor Grant Stinchfield cut off a guest Wednesday night who appeared to place blame on former President Donald Trump for the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Army Veteran Joe Saboe, the guest on the show, said that the Trump administration’s efforts to withdraw from Afghanistan were “weak” and that the former president was trying to “limit” the number of people who would be evacuated.

Stinchfield then cut him off, first noting he was already out of time. Stinchfield then demanded Saboe to be “cut off.”

“Cut him off, cut him off now! You’re not going to blame this on President Trump on my show,” Stinchfield says. “That’s not happening. Now I appreciate the work that you’re doing, God Bless you for being a veteran, God Bless you for trying to get Americans out. But don’t come on this program and take the talking point to the left and blame President Trump. That’s not helping anybody. The Biden administration screwed this up from the very start. You know it, I know it, the country knows it.”

Watch Newsmax host cut the feed and scream at a veteran guest for offering a mild critique of Trump pic.twitter.com/xozk1f5kzH — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 16, 2021

Stinchfield called his statement a “truth bomb” in a later tweet.

Saboe is a former Army infantry officer and unofficial spokesman for Team America, which is a group of service members and veterans working to rescue Americans and Afghans trapped in Afghanistan, according to the Army Times. The group uses software and satellite maps with encrypted messaging apps to help hundreds trying to flee the Taliban make it to safety by providing real-time information on where Taliban checkpoints are and which routes to avoid, according to The New York Times.

President Joe Biden said in August he “bears responsibility” for the withdrawal in Afghanistan but then also blamed Trump for having “made a deal with the Taliban; that he would get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1 [2021]. In return he was given a commitment that the Taliban would continue to attack others but would not attack any American forces.” (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Biden Is Playing The Blame Game, But His Culpability In Afghanistan Stretches Over A Decade)

Biden also blamed the Afghan Security Forces for abandoning the nation as the Taliban rolled in.

