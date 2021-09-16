https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dear-god-pfizer-plans-to-vaccinate-6-month-old-babies-starting-this-winter/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Pfizer to seek approval for jabbing six month-old babies in November

Pfizer’s Covid mRNA injection could be rolled out to babies as young as six months in the US this winter, under plans being drawn up by the pharmaceutical giant. In a move likely to cause international controversy, the company intends to apply for authorization to immunize American infants within the next two months.

Frank D’Amelio, chief financial officer at Pfizer, told an industry conference yesterday that the firm plans to ‘go file for babies’ by November, the Financial Times reports.

‘We would expect to have data for children between the ages of six months and five years old that we would file with the FDA,’ D’Amelio said at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. ‘I’ll call it in the weeks shortly thereafter the filing of the data for the five- to 11-year-olds.’

Daily Mail has the full story…