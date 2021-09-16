https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/democrats-come-covid-vaccine-mandates-illegal-migrants/

6,000 illegal aliens from several countries wait under a bridge this week in Del Rio before they are dispursed by Biden officials across the US.

House Democrats rejected vaccine mandates for illegal aliens this week during the House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Democrats voted unanimously to reject vaccine mandates for illegal aliens.

Lasat week the Biden White House confirmed that illegal border crossers would not be forced to take the vaccine.

DOOCY: Vaccines are required for “people at a business with more than 100 people. It is not a requirement for migrants at the border. Why?”@PressSec: “That’s correct” *moves to the next question* pic.twitter.com/GK7YQraDS5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2021

They pretend this is science.

Breitbart.com reported, via Pro-Trump News.

House Democrats rejected a plan this week that would have required immigrants to the United States to take one of three available Chinese coronavirus vaccines despite mandates on American citizens from President Joe Biden’s administration. Last week, Biden ordered that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) develop a rule requiring all private companies with 100 or more employees to mandate the vaccine or be subjected to weekly coronavirus tests. Biden also ordered the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to require vaccines for all health care workers who work at facilities receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. As Breitbart News reported, Biden has seemingly not imposed any such vaccine requirements on border crossers, illegal aliens, legal immigrants, or Afghan refugees who are arriving in the U.S. During a hearing for the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) proposed an amendment that would require the vaccine for foreign nationals in the U.S. who are seeking to adjust their immigration status to remain in the U.S. Every Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee opposed the vaccine mandate for immigrants while every Republican supported the measure.

