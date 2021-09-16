http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Y1aLRQ6VeeQ/

It’s never happened before in the history of the sport, but according to Tom Brady the concept of playing in the NFL at age 50 doesn’t seem difficult.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their iconic quarterback hosting the Tommy & Gronky show with tight end Rob Gronkowski, where the two answer what is supposed to be “the internet’s most searched questions.”

Most of the topics fall short of what’s actually trending on Google, but Gronk put Brady under a little bit of pressure with one of the questions. “Can Tom Brady play until 50 years old?” the tight end read.

“Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately,” Brady responded. “’Can Tom Brady play till 50?’ Like, 50 years old. I don’t find it so difficult, and plus living in Florida it’s kind of a retiree state. I feel like I can just play and glide into retirement. I think I can, I think it’s a yes.”

The last time Brady discussed his retirement age, 45 was the goal. But now that the legendary quarterback is 44 and still winning Super Bowls, he’s ready to move the goalposts again.

That would mean at least six more seasons of Tom Brady in the NFL! A sport where the average career lasts only 2.5 years, Brady is targeting closer to 30. And for those who think Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen might stop him, the quarterback said that’s not the case. “You would let me do anything as long as I’m happy,” Brady said of his wife.

The demise of Brady has been predicted for more than a decade, with some analysts suggesting the New England Patriots should move on from him in favor of Matt Cassel as far back as 2008. But after winning another Super Bowl at 43, and continuing to show MVP form at 44, it’s foolish to doubt Brady if he has his eye on 50.

