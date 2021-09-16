https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/faa-cites-special-security-reason-downing-fox-news-drone-us-mexico?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Federal Aviation Administration cited a “special security” reason for downing a Fox News drone at U.S.-Mexico border, according to a Fox News journalist.

The drone captured footage of thousands of migrants arriving at the border in Del Rio, Texas.

“We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says ‘special security reason,’ ” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin tweeted Thursday evening.

Reporting on the thousands of migrants in Del Rio, Melugin said that “they are just holding themselves under this bridge waiting to be apprehended by Border Patrol.”

Journalist Glenn Greenwald reacted to Melugin’s tweet.

“Even for the journalists who stopped pretending to care about what’s happening at the border now that Trump is gone, this seems at first glance like a pretty serious attack on the ability to report and everyone who cares about journalism should be demanding an explanation for it,” he said.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the FAA for downing the drone.

The FAA has not responded to a request for comment from Just the News about the drone situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

