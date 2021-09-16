https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-sept-16-2-officers-ambushed-in-florida-shootout-on-camera-91-increase-in-attacks-this-year_4001771.html

Facts Matter (Sept. 16): 2 Officers Ambushed in Florida; Shootout on Camera; 91% Increase in Attacks This Year

In Florida, new dashcam footage shows two police officers being ambushed and attacked at a traffic stop. Miraculously, they both survived. However, this is not an isolated incident. According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, ambush-style attacks against the police have almost doubled this year.

This reality has prompted the mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, to fight back against crime. She introduced a new bill that would allow the city of Chicago to file lawsuits against gang members.

Meanwhile, Pfizer just released a new presentation, showing how the efficacy of their vaccine has decreased over time. They’re making the case for why America needs to approve booster shots.

