http://magainstitute.com/gofundme-nixes-legal-fees-fundraiser-for-missouris-mask-defiant-raes-cafe/

Fascism is defined as government control of private industry. From Big Media to Big Pharma to Too-big-to-fail financial institutions, the Democrat Party has been utterly uninhibited and unrestrained in exercising its fascist tendencies. Disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo used “Operation Choke-point” to deny banking services to legal businesses in New York State that he didn’t like to drive them out of business, to the applause of all the leading lightweight’s on the Left. And Nancy Pelosi recently moved to have financial institutions report all transactions of $600 and over.

Now add GoFundMe to the list of corporations that happily do the Democrats’s dirty work. This weekend, the online fundraising site pulled a campaign raising money for Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs, MO and returned all contributions to donors. The campaign had raised $5,000 of its $15,000 goal.

GoFundMe spokeswoman Olivia Kealey said that the cafe’s campaign violated the company’s terms of service. She did not say which term of service, she merely made the conclusory statement that it did. Interestingly, however, no campaigns to raise legal funds for Black Lies Matter rioters or violent antifa extremists were taken down.

Why did GoFundMe terminate this campaign? Because Rae’s Cafe owner, Amanda Wohletz, has been openly defying the unconstitutional Jackson County, MO Health Department’s mask mandate and disobedience must be punished. After all, they’re “losing patience” with us, according to 1600 Pennsylvania Resident Biden. The next court hearing will be to determine whether the modified temporary restraining order the County has obtained can be made permanent.

In order for any state action that deprives citizens of their property rights to pass constitutional muster, it must be narrowly tailored to achieve a defined objective in furtherance of a compelling state interest. Although under their police powers states and their political subdivisions do have the power to regulate businesses in order to protect public health, there is exactly no evidence that cloth or paper face diapers achieve that objective by preventing the transmission of disease. There is, however, ample evidence that wearing these absurd infringements on personal liberty INCREASE the wearer’s risk of infection by mold, fungi, bacteria, and viri.

These attacks on our liberty will only get more frequent as the mid-term elections approach. Government at every level has become the enemy of We the People and it’s on us to replace the tyrants in power with God-fearing, America-first candidates who will govern within the restraints contained within the Constitution.

And consider using the free, Christian online fundraising platform, GiveSendGo instead of GoFundMe.

