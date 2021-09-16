https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/fda-panel-advises-against-booster-shot-approval?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A panel of expert advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Friday endorsing the emergency approval of COVID-19 booster shots for people 65 and older, as well as patients with underlying conditions that make them high-risk. However, the panel voted earlier against the widespread rollout of boosters for people 16 and older.

According to the New York Times, the panel overwhelmingly rejected a request by vaccine maker Pfizer that booster shot be given to people16 and older. This ruling is expected to be a setback for the Biden administration, as it planned to roll out booster shots as early as next week.

The FDA will take the panel’s decision into consideration when making a final ruling on whether booster shots should be made available to the general public. There is still a chance the agency will approve the widespread rollout of boosters, but the likelihood is becoming very slim.

If the FDA goes ahead and approves the booster, a separate panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet next week to recommend which groups should get them.

President Joe Biden is expected later Friday to address the ruling.

