https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/flashback-biden-buttigieg-and-harris-supported-banning-sale-gas-vehicles?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg supported a federal ban on the sale of gas and diesel vehicles in the U.S. when competing for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

New York state announced a ban on the sale of most gas and diesel vehicles by 2035. California Gov. Gavin Newson previously announced a similar state government ban.

As a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Buttigieg supported a federal ban on the sale of gas and diesel vehicles in the U.S. by 2035.

Harris proposed requiring every vehicle sold in the U.S. to be “zero-emissions” vehicles by 2035. Biden had a similar plan that would take effect by an unspecified date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

