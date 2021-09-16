https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/former-lawyers-illegal-alien-killed-kate-steinle-lobby-biden-release/

Former lawyers for the illegal alien who killed Kate Steinle are lobbying Joe Biden for his release.

Steinle was shot and killed by Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an illegal immigrant, while walking on a California pier with her father in 2015. The illegal immigrant claimed that he had found the weapon and was attempting to shoot a sea lion.

Garcia-Zarate had been deported five times and convicted of seven felonies before killing Steinle, but was acquitted of all murder and manslaughter charges. He was ultimately only convicted of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun.

That ruling was overturned by an appellate court, since Garcia-Zarate was in possession of the weapon for “only a moment.” It did not matter that it only took him a moment to kill Steinle.

The illegal alien is still facing federal charges, however.

San Francisco Public Defender’s Office Chief Attorney Matt Garcia and Managing Attorney Francisco Ugarte, who represented Garcia-Zarate, took to Medium on Monday urging the Biden admin to drop the charges.

“After a unanimous jury exonerated Jose Ines Garcia Zarate on all state charges for the shooting death of Kate Steinle, he remains incarcerated. It’s been over six years since the tragedy, and nearly four years since his acquittal of murder and manslaughter. A California appellate court reversed his sole gun possession charge, holding the trial judge failed to properly instruct the jury on the ‘momentary possession’ defense,” the post began.

“Garcia Zarate is still in custody only because then-President Donald Trump and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions were outraged by the verdicts,” the open letter continued. “In the hours following news of the acquittal, politically motivated indictments were filed in federal court, in effect, reviving the same gun possession charge Garcia Zarate had already faced in state court.”

“Now is the time for the Biden administration to let the world know federal prosecutions will not be premised on lies and misinformation. Let’s finally tell the truth: this accidental shooting tragedy happened because we’re a country with over 400 million guns in private hands. Should we be surprised that deaths result daily from this allegiance?” the lawyers continued.

The letter concluded with a call for “Justice for Mr. Garcia.”

“Justice for Mr. Garcia Zarate is overdue. It is time to drop politically motivated charges against him. Like President Biden did with Trump’s litigation positions on the Affordable Care Act, voting rights, and sentence reductions under the First Step Act, he must reverse Trump’s position here. Continuing to prosecute Garcia Zarate rewards an abuse of prosecutorial power and undermines the rule of law.”

