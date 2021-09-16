https://thehill.com/policy/defense/572640-france-cancels-dc-gala-in-anger-over-biden-sub-deal-report

French officials on Thursday canceled a gala at the country’s Washington, D.C., embassy over the Biden administration’s decision to scrap a $40 billion nuclear submarine deal that the European nation had signed with Australia, The New York Times reported.

The U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom on Wednesday announced a new trilateral security partnership in the Indo-Pacific, with the three planning to launch an 18-month review exploring how Australia could best acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

But France — which had worked on the submarines since 2016 in a $40 billion deal to replace aging Australian subs — was left behind in the deal.

Now, Paris has angrily scrapped the “240th Anniversary of the Battle of the Capes” event meant to take place Friday evening at the French Embassy and aboard a French frigate in Baltimore, a French official told the Times. The event was meant to celebrate the French navy’s aid to America’s fight for independence in 1781.

Following the perceived snub, France’s top naval officer, who had traveled to Washington for the gala, will now return to Paris early.

Asked about France’s displeasure later on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the United States values its relationship and partnership with France “on a variety of issues facing the global community.”

She cited cooperation on economic and security issues and the coronavirus pandemic, and maintained that the Biden administration was engaged with French officials “in advance of the announcement.”

Psaki also indicated that President BidenJoe BidenOvernight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Democrats hope Biden can flip Manchin and Sinema On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Democrats advance tax plan through hurdles MORE would speak with French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Jean-Michel MacronFrench forces kill Islamic State in Sahara leader, Macron says Afghanistan withdrawal foments European distrust of America French ‘New Wave’ star Jean-Paul Belmondo dies MORE “soon” but said she had no calls with French officials to preview.

Asked later what Biden thinks about the French foreign minister comparing him to former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer Sen. Heller to run for Nevada governor Overnight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley becomes lightning rod on right MORE and the French cancelling the gala, Psaki answered that Biden “doesn’t think about it much” and that he is focused on maintaining the U.S. relationship with France, the U.K. and Australia.

She also said a handful of times that it was Australia’s decision to seek nuclear-powered submarine technology.

Biden is slated to deliver remarks at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. Psaki wouldn’t say whether Biden has plans to meet with Macron on the sidelines of the annual event.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenChina asks its sworn rival, the United States, to ‘guide’ the Taliban GOP senators unveil bill designating Taliban as terrorist organization Pope on Biden communion debate: Bishops shouldn’t ‘go condemning’ MORE also on Thursday sought to assure France, saying it was a vital partner, according to remarks made after he spoke with Australian foreign and defense ministers in Washington, Reuters reported.

France has made no secret of its displeasure over being left out of the triad.

Earlier on Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the decision was “a stab in the back.”

“This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr. Trump used to do,” Le Drian told franceinfo radio, according to Reuters. “I am angry and bitter. This isn’t done between allies.”

At issue is whether the U.S. government sought to hide its submarine deal from the French, who had their own now-scrapped multibillion-dollar deal with Australia, meant to be stretched out over 50 years.

French officials are accusing the Biden administration or shrouding information about its deal with the United Kingdom and Australia despite French diplomats’ repeated attempts to find out more about any such plans.

A French official told the Times that Paris sought to speak with Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan Jake SullivanHawley pledges to slow walk Biden’s Pentagon, State picks over messy Afghanistan exit 20 years after 9/11, we’ve logged successes but the fight continues Biden’s antitrust demagoguery will drive inflation, not cure it MORE but were unable to.

A senior administration official, meanwhile, claimed Biden’s top aides had spoken to their French counterparts before the announcement to alert them of the new security agreement.

-Morgan Chalfant contributed to this report

