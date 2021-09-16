https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61447530bbafd42ff58b6d92

Keyshawn Johnson believes he could go toe-to-toe with Stephen A. Smith everyday of the week….

Dutch police have arrested a suspect in a knife attack in the city of Almelo after two people were killed and a third person was injured in a “stabbing incident.” The assailant also sustained injuries…

Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92; “Jeopardy!” hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021; “New” Van Gogh drawing to go on display in Amsterdam museum. (Sept. 17)…

Congolese professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the virologist who first discovered Ebola more than 40 years ago, has declared that it has been defeated, marking the end of a decades-long battle against the…

An Indonesian court ordered President Joko Widodo to improve the air quality of Jakarta after finding senior officials guilty of environmental negligence….

