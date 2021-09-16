https://hannity.com/media-room/gross-incompetence-blinken-says-he-doesnt-know-if-drone-strike-killed-terrorist-or-aid-worker/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gross-incompetence-blinken-says-he-doesnt-know-if-drone-strike-killed-terrorist-or-aid-worker
‘DEFINING MOMENT’: Photo of Hunched Biden Goes Viral After Kabul Terror Attack Kills US Troops
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.27.21
An image of President Biden hunched at his podium went viral on social media Thursday after the Commander-in-Chief spoke with reporters following a deadly terror attack in Kabul that killed at least 13 US Service Members.
“Do you bear any responsibility for the way that things have unfolded in the last two weeks?” asked Fox News’ Peter Doocy.
“I bear responsibility, fundamentally, for all that’s happened… You know as well as I do that a former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forced out of Afghanistan by May 1…” said Biden.
DOOCY: “Do you bear any responsibility for the way that things have unfolded in the last two weeks?”
BIDEN: “You know as well as I do that a former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forced out of Afghanistan by May 1…” pic.twitter.com/cUb24FhJar
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2021
A defining image. pic.twitter.com/nER7WyiEK0
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 26, 2021
Former President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday shortly after the bombings.
“Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and brave Service Members whose duty to the U.S.A. meant so much to them. Our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack,” posted the President.
“This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand,” he added. “May God Bless the U.S.A.”
Watch Biden’s ‘defining moment’ above.
DeSANTIS on HANNITY: ‘We’re in for a Rocky 3.5 Years’ Under Biden
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.19.21
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke with Sean Hannity Wednesday night on the unfolding chaos in Afghanistan, saying the country is “in for a rocky” few years under President Joe Biden.
“What’s your assessment? Why didn’t they act? How did he stay on vacation as Kabul was falling?” asked Biden.
“He’s asleep at the switch,” said DeSantis. “I think Trump was right to say that we needed to come home from Afghanistan, but how you do that matters. When you’re leaving billions in military equipment, that matters. China and Russia are all looking at this.
“This is not somebody who is capable of leading with conviction. I think we’re in for a rocky 3.5 years as long as he’s the President,” he added.
Biden continued to deflect growing criticism of his disastrous plan to withdraw from Afghanistan this week, telling ABC News there was no way to exit the country without “chaos ensuing.”
“I don’t think it could’ve been handled in a way that- we’re going to go back in hindsight and look but the idea that somehow there was a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens,” Biden said.
“So for you, that was always priced in the decision?” George Stephanopoulos followed.
“Yes,” Biden answered.
EXCLUSIVE: Pressed on whether the U.S.’s exit from Afghanistan could have been handled better, Pres. Biden tells @GStephanopoulos, “The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing—I don’t know how that happens.” https://t.co/mH1AyWI5lb pic.twitter.com/osAwdDQy2L
— ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2021
Watch DeSantis on ‘Hannity’ above.