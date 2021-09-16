https://hannity.com/media-room/gross-incompetence-blinken-says-he-doesnt-know-if-drone-strike-killed-terrorist-or-aid-worker/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gross-incompetence-blinken-says-he-doesnt-know-if-drone-strike-killed-terrorist-or-aid-worker

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.27.21

An image of President Biden hunched at his podium went viral on social media Thursday after the Commander-in-Chief spoke with reporters following a deadly terror attack in Kabul that killed at least 13 US Service Members.

“Do you bear any responsibility for the way that things have unfolded in the last two weeks?” asked Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

“I bear responsibility, fundamentally, for all that’s happened… You know as well as I do that a former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forced out of Afghanistan by May 1…” said Biden.

DOOCY: “Do you bear any responsibility for the way that things have unfolded in the last two weeks?” BIDEN: “You know as well as I do that a former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forced out of Afghanistan by May 1…” pic.twitter.com/cUb24FhJar — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2021

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday shortly after the bombings.

“Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and brave Service Members whose duty to the U.S.A. meant so much to them. Our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack,” posted the President.

“This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand,” he added. “May God Bless the U.S.A.”

Watch Biden’s ‘defining moment’ above.