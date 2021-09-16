https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/16/here-we-go-durham-indictment-of-clinton-connected-russia-hoax-lawyer-may-be-imminent-n1479279

Though the Durham report has been moving at the speed of evolution, it appears things are starting to happen.

Special counsel John Durham is expected to indict Clinton-connected lawyer Michael Sussmann for lying to the FBI about bogus connections between then-president Trump and Russia, as reported by the New York Times. Sussmann denies any wrongdoing.

The Special Counsel investigating the various frauds of Russiagate, John Dunham, is about to indict a Perkins Coie lawyer for feeding a fake story about Trump and Alfa Bank to the FBI and media, then lying by denying he represented the Clinton campaign:https://t.co/UBrZmwvQBJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

“The case against Mr. Sussmann centers on the question of who his client was when he conveyed certain suspicions about Mr. Trump and Russia to the FBI in September 2016,” the New York Times reported. Sussmann was allegedly connected to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign through his work at law firm Perkins Coie.

“Durham’s investigators have examined whether Mr. Sussmann was secretly working for the Clinton campaign. Sussman claims he was not. However, there were internal billing records which show that time spent by Sussman working on ‘the Alfa Bank matter’ was actually billed to Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign,” the Times said.

“Sussmann relayed information from cybersecurity researchers who thought that internet data might be evidence of a secret communications channel between computer servers associated with the Trump organization and with Alfa Bank, a Kremlin-linked Russian financial institution,” the report continued.

Sussman’s lawyer claims the billings are “misleading” and he was “not charging his client for work on the Alfa Bank matter, but needed to show internally that he was working on something.”

Due to a five-year statute of limitations on the case, Durham is being forced to bring forth the charges within days. Sussmann’s lawyers told the Times that, if indicted, he will claim his innocence.

Durham is believed to be seeking to indict Sussmann on grounds that the Clinton campaign used Perkins Coie to submit bogus information to the FBI to hurt Trump’s campaign.

This is not Durham’s first catch. Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to lying to investigators last year.

