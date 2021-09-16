https://www.oann.com/hezbollah-brings-iranian-fuel-into-lebanon-al-manar-tv-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hezbollah-brings-iranian-fuel-into-lebanon-al-manar-tv-says



FLE PHOTO: Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon August 19, 2021. AL-MANAR TV/Handout via REUTERS FLE PHOTO: Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon August 19, 2021. AL-MANAR TV/Handout via REUTERS

September 16, 2021

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Hezbollah began bringing Iranian fuel into Lebanon via Syria on Thursday, its al-Manar TV said, a move the Shi’ite group says aims to ease a crippling energy crisis but which its opponents have said exposes the country to the risk of U.S. sanctions.

Quoting its correspondent, al-Manar TV said a convoy of around 20 tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil had entered Lebanon. The Iran-backed Hezbollah has said the ship carrying the fuel docked in Syria on Sunday.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

