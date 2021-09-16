https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/16/hillary-clinton-finds-person-who-knows-something-about-defending-the-constitution-as-irony-detectors-explode/

Hillary Clinton’s doing her part to help the Democrats fight against needing to present an ID in order to prove you’re vaccinated because it’s totally racist. Oh wait, the Democrats are fine with that — it’s having to present an ID in order to vote that they consider racist and wrong. With that in mind, Clinton’s doing an online event opposing voter ID (as long as you “chip in $25 or more) and she’ll be joined by some guests:

Sally Yates, eh?

So it depends on what your definition of “defending the Constitution” is. We already know Hillary’s definition.

“Defending the Constitution,” Hillary-style!

