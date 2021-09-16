https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/16/history-buff-david-hogg-reminds-everyone-that-it-says-well-regulated-for-a-reason-and-gets-reminded-what-that-reason-is/

David Hogg claims that he’s studying history at Hahvahd:

But let’s just say we’re … skeptical:

He’s referring, of course, to the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. One of the most important documents in our nation’s history.

And David doesn’t understand it.

Go ahead and raise your hand, David.

It might be amazing if we weren’t dealing with David Hogg.

Welp.

Parting evergreen tweets:

