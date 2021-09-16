https://www.theepochtimes.com/house-republicans-ask-defense-secretary-for-probe-into-gen-milleys-secret-calls-with-china_4000980.html

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin should open an official investigation into reports that Gen. Mark Milley held secret calls with a Chinese general, a group of House Republicans said Thursday.

In a letter to Austin, the group asked Austin to open an Army Regulation 15–6 investigation into the calls, which Milley’s spokesman appears to have confirmed took place.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and 26 other Republicans said they’re “gravely concerned” with “Milley’s ability to exercise his duties and responsibilities as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

“In this recent case, our specific concerns involve reports from 14 September 2021, which indicate that GEN Milley blatantly disregarded the concept of civilian control of the military, and gave aid and comfort to America’s principal adversary, the Chinese Communist Party,” they added.

The Pentagon and the Joint Chiefs of Staff did not respond to requests for comment.

According to anonymously sourced reports, Milley told Chinese Gen. Li Zuocheng across conversations in October 2020 and January that the United States was not going to attack China and suggested that he would tip off China if an attack would occur.

Republicans say those remarks, if accurately reported, amount to treason, and have called on President Joe Biden to fire Milley, or for Milley to resign.

Biden offered his support for Milley on Wednesday without commenting on the veracity of the reporting. Austin is an appointee of Biden, while Milley was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

An Army Regulation 15–6 investigation can be formal or informal. The members of Congress are asking for a formal probe.

Milley has not personally commented but a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday that Milley “regularly communicates with Chiefs of Defense across the world, including with China and Russia” and confirmed that Milley spoke with the Chinese in October 2020 and January.

The calls “were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability,” the spokesman said.

But the calls were unauthorized, Christopher Miller, who headed the Pentagon when the second one took place, said Wednesday.

Pressed on what was said in the conversations, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington that Milley “is basically the chief of defense for the United States” and frequently contacts counterparts around the world.

Asked whether it would be routine for the chairman to inform a counterpart ahead of a strike taking place, he added that “a part of the value of having these communications, particularly with countries like Russia and China with which we are experiencing tension is to try to reduce the risks of miscalculation and conflict, to try to take down tensions, to make clear what our national security interest [is].”

Austin, he said, has not directed Milley to change how he operates and “has full trust and confidence in Chairman Milley and the job that he’s doing.”

Zachary Stieber Reporter Zachary Stieber covers U.S. news, including politics and court cases. He started at The Epoch Times as a New York City metro reporter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

