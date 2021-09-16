https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/huh-the-faa-says-for-special-security-reasons-you-wont-be-seeing-any-more-drone-footage-of-that-border-nightmare/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Fox LA’s Bill Melugin had posted some drone footage of the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, under which there are some 8,000 migrants waiting to be processed.

BREAKING: Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is “out of control” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ThJJJ0JWCT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

Now Melugin is reporting that the FAA has implemented flight restrictions over the bridge for the next two weeks, for “special security reasons.”

NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

.@FoxNews has been covering the border nonstop for almost 7 months now, we use the drone constantly, and it has never been an issue. We have reached out to the FAA to ask for clarification on why this TFR was implemented. We haven’t heard back yet. Will update if/when we do. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

The FAA has allegedly shut down air space over Del Rio – and there is only one reason if true. So YOU won’t see this and know the President is endangering Americans & failing to do his duty. #NationalBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/CxDaS834ex — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 17, 2021

🚨 the Biden administration is blocking media from showing the ever-worsening border crisis. https://t.co/bltZWLNhDv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 17, 2021

Well this isn’t suspicious at all. — Hi. (@LA_Housewife) September 17, 2021

They don’t want us to see it. — Glenn H. Thompson (@TroubledDays) September 17, 2021

Democracy dies in darkness — Steve Adams (@SteveAdams54) September 17, 2021

They are really embarrassed, plain and simple. — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) September 17, 2021

They just don’t want us to see what’s going on; too late — KCC49er (@kcc49er) September 17, 2021

Unbelievable — Alex (@Alex44953582) September 17, 2021

Well this certainly the most transparent administration ever. — Hamish (@lackey_chip) September 17, 2021

Most transparent administration in history is what Biden promised. Actions speak louder than words. — Neal Mongan (@nm1931) September 17, 2021

FAA rules only apply to US airspace. Nothing will prevent you from flying in Mexican airspace. 🤔 — kilojoule (@kilojoule_kj) September 17, 2021

This is truly unbelievable. #JoeBiden is so embarrassed by the mess at the border that he’s shutting down news coverage. HIDING THIS FROM THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. — Danielle Smith (@danibobaniFL) September 17, 2021

The special security reason is they don’t want people to know this is happening. — Off The Deep End (@GypsyGentry) September 17, 2021

Get a 49g drone, not subject to FAA restrictions — Cornpop (@cornpop360) September 17, 2021

If we hear any more from Melugin about these special security reasons, we’ll pass it along in a post.

