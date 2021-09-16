https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/huh-the-faa-says-for-special-security-reasons-you-wont-be-seeing-any-more-drone-footage-of-that-border-nightmare/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Fox LA’s Bill Melugin had posted some drone footage of the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, under which there are some 8,000 migrants waiting to be processed.

Now Melugin is reporting that the FAA has implemented flight restrictions over the bridge for the next two weeks, for “special security reasons.”

If we hear any more from Melugin about these special security reasons, we’ll pass it along in a post.

