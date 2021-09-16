https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/16/if-exclusive-report-is-true-gen-milley-didnt-act-heroically-as-his-leftist-pals-claim-he-sold-america-out-and-should-be-court-martialed/

A general reassuring Communist China he would let them know if America was going to take action against them seems like a pretty cut-and-dry bad thing, ya’ know? Then again, we’re dealing with a media and a political pundit class that love to make excuses for anyone and everyone who hated Trump as much as they STILL do.

If this report is true, Gen. Milley didn’t act heroically as his leftist media allies are pretending, he sold America out & should be court-martialed. @SecDef Austin needs to get to the bottom of it. America deserves better than a rogue General who colludes with an adversary. https://t.co/Nwtpwb9ycZ — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) September 16, 2021

Take a gander at the report:

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Article 15-6 Investigation Into Mark Milley Read more here: https://t.co/5clEN0yIPn — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 16, 2021

From The Daily Caller:

An AR-15-6 investigation is the Army’s primary tool for gathering information in a variety of situations. A 15-6 investigation can be established to look into any situation a commander deems necessary and in the best interest of the military. “We are gravely concerned with General (GEN) Mark Milley’s ability to exercise his duties and responsibilities as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In this recent case, our specific concerns involve reports from 14 September 2021, which indicate that GEN Milley blatantly disregarded the concept of civilian control of the military, and gave aid and comfort to America’s principal adversary, the Chinese Communist Party,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “We request a formal AR 15-6 Investigation commence immediately with regard to these allegations.”

After sending the letter, Rep. Scott Perry (@RepScottPerry), a retired brigadier general with more than 38 years of U.S. Army service, told the @DailyCaller that the U.S. cannot survive treason from within. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 16, 2021

“It’s said a nation can survive its fools, but it can’t survive treason from within. Sadly for America, we’re infested with both, and it’s time to start cleaning house before it’s too late,” Perry told the @DailyCaller — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 16, 2021

“No matter how many stars are on your shoulders, you’re never above your oath to support and defend the Constitution, and all those who break it must be held accountable. This investigation will ensure the truth is told and oaths have been upheld,” Perry added. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 16, 2021

No matter how many stars are on your shoulders, you’re never above your oath to support and defend the Constitution.

Nothing ever happens to them 😕 — freedomwins (@MKodiak29) September 16, 2021

