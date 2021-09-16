http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/sevQkf7pvMo/if-you-dont-believe-in-critical-race-theory-you-cant-work.php

A lot has been said about the fact that the Biden administration is trying to bar people who don’t want to be vaccinated against covid, for whatever reason, from gainful employment. To say that this is a novel incursion on our civil rights is an understatement. But here is a worse one: how about firing anyone who won’t sign on to the racist, anti-American ideology of Critical Race Theory? Shockingly, that is now happening, all across corporate America. The current message is: believe in CRT, or more likely pretend to believe, or you are fired.

The Upper Midwest Law Center, on whose board I serve, is representing several individuals who have been fired or demoted because they disagreed with Critical Race Theory. One of those plaintiffs is Chuck Vavra. Vavra was an engineer at Honeywell, which imposed mandatory Critical Race Theory-based training on its employees. The “curriculum” called America irredeemably racist and asserted that all whites are the same, and insisted that whites admit their inherent racism and status as evil oppressors, while blacks were characterized as victims, good people but intrinsically unable to lead successful lives due to white racism.

Vavra objected to this bizarre Marxist world-view. The result? Honeywell fired him.

It is notable that the “training” insisted upon by Honeywell was not a matter of compliance with federal civil rights statutes or other laws, nor did it have anything to do with Vavra’s job duties as an engineer. It was simply an effort to impose fealty to an extreme left-wing, anti-American agenda as a condition of employment at the company.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that the Upper Midwest Law Center is representing Chuck Vavra and others who have had similar experiences in lawsuits against their former employers. If you don’t think employees of private companies should be required to swear allegiance to absurd, anti-American dogmas as a condition of continued employment, you can donate to UMLC here.

