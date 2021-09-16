https://www.oann.com/imf-approves-67-million-emergency-support-for-equatorial-guinea/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=imf-approves-67-million-emergency-support-for-equatorial-guinea



FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

September 16, 2021

DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $67 million emergency support for Equatorial Guinea to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and an explosion at a military base that destroyed much of its mainland city of Bata in March.

The IMF said in a statement on Thursday that the financial support requested by the oil-dependent Central African state would help it mitigate the fallout from both shocks.

“The Bata explosions and still unfolding COVID-19 pandemic have inflicted heavy human and economic damage on Equatorial Guinea,” the IMF said.

The explosions at a depot in a military barracks in Bata killed 105 people.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Alex Richardson)

