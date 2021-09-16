https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/is-this-the-anti-trump-burner-account-of-an-nbc-affiliates-assignment-editor/

Spencer Brown, the managing editor of Twitchy sister-site Townhall, made an interesting discovery — it seems some anti-Trump troll on Twitter copied and pasted a tweet about those who refuse to wear masks and don’t take COVID seriously by the assignment editor of San Diego’s NBC affiliate. That, or he forgot to switch from his work account to his personal burner account.

So this one was meant to come from the Lost-in-Trumpland account.

Remember when Mitt Romney did it?

Our apologies to Lance if this isn’t a burner account of his … but it sure looks like it is.

