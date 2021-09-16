http://magainstitute.com/ep74-be-prepared-it-wasnt-raining-when-noah-built-the-ark/

The Boy Scout motto of “Be Prepared” isn’t just kid-stuff. Just as Joseph stored up grain in Egypt, so too are we called to set aside stores that will see us through hard times. Whether the challenge is a natural disaster, civil unrest, terrorist attack, government lockdown, or other calamity, we are called on to be prepared and to provide for ourselves and our families.

– Advertisement –

Judson Miers joins us today from Oklahoma to talk about preparedness and he puts it best: it’s funny how good, old-fashioned country living has now become trendy. Many of us grew up in families that kept a larder full, just in case. Our parents and grandparents lived through the Depression, wars, and weather and knew not to trust that the bank would be solvent and the store shelves stocked.

But there are those in power who don’t want you not at their mercy in an emergency. Hence, they’ve used the media to dismiss, downplay, and flat-out disdain self-reliance, self-sufficiency, and self-preservation. The dominant narrative has become that “prepping” is what those weirdo, conspiracy-nut patriots do. Well, yeah, but it’s what EVERYONE should do…especially those in cities and suburbs!

As we discuss with Judson, there are two aspects of being prepared: knowledge and supplies. We’ve all heard that we need 1gal of drinking water per person per day in an emergency, but how are you going to store it? And what are you going to do when that water runs out? So just having a supply of water on hand isn’t enough. You need some knowledge too, like how to mitigate algae growth and off-tastes.

Plastic tubs with lids make great “go bags” for individuals and families with vehicles.

There are many great online resources and expensive “prepper” products that you can buy, but your best bet is to think about what you would need to survive in a variety of different scenarios. There are many online checklists, videos, and blogs that can help you decide what items are best for your particular situation.

But don’t rely on those online resources to be available to you in crunch time. Books and paper maps will be worth their weight in gold if the need for them ever arises.

And, just as Noah didn’t wait until it started raining to learn how to build an ark, now is the time to learn..and practice…the skills that might make the difference between comfort and misery…or between life and death…in a crisis. Map and compass navigating, first aid, cooking, hunting and fishing, all these skills and more should become second nature to you.

We hope you enjoy this wide-ranging discussion that is filled with tips and strategies; things you might not have considered or never knew were important.

Please let us know in the comments if this podcast was useful to you. And be sure to subscribe to our weekly newsletter at magainstitute.com so you don’t miss a post!

– Advertisement –





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

