Italy makes Covid Vaccine Pass mandatory for all workers

The Italian government has approved a plan to make its Covid ‘Green Pass’ certificate mandatory for all workers. The plan, which would see those without the pass put on leave without pay, is set to begin next month.

The Italian Senate overwhelmingly supported the measure today, with 189 voting for it, with only 32 against and two abstentions. The plan will remain in force until at least the end of this year.

Under the new rules, all public- and private-sector workers in Italy will have to obtain a Covid-19 ‘Green Pass’ certificate. Those failing to produce the cert when requested can be suspended from their jobs after a grace period of five days, though they cannot be fired.

“We are extending the obligation of the green pass to the entire world of work, public and private, and we are doing so for two essential reasons: to make these places safer and to make our vaccination campaign even stronger,” health minister Roberto Speranza told reporters.

Employees without a valid health certificate who still dare to show up for work can be subjected to major fines, ranging from €600 to €1,500 (some $705 to $1,175).

