We swear that late-night shows used to be funny. They were funny, weren’t they?

True story. Here’s the latest example, brought to you by Jeff Daniels and Stephen Colbert:

And according to Jeff — and nodding bobblehead Stephen — if you don’t buy into Critical Race Theory, you’re not against racism. You’re just another person letting themselves be ruled by white rage.

What better way to promote a highbrow play than to piss on white people?

Sounds like a hit!

Hard pass. To both of them.

Critical Race Theory has never been about broadening understanding; it’s been about perpetuating ignorance and bigotry.

They really are.

He definitely wouldn’t have bought into that garbage, that’s for damn sure.

