https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/09/jimmy-lee-tillman-ii-democrats-are-slave-masters-implementing-the-southern-strategy-blacks-are-not-allowed-to-think

Critical Race Theory and Black Lives Matter dominate the Democrat party and mainstream conversation. It’s completely divided this country, with the Democrats demanding submission to their worldview or else they’ll label you as a white supremacist racist.

Don’t think that just because you’re not white that they still won’t hurl those accusations at you. Just look at what they did to Larry Elder during the California Recall Election.

Jimmy Lee Tillman II had some interesting perspectives during this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show. As a Black Republican who supported Donald Trump, he saw the Trump presidency as major steps forward for the Black community. Now that he’s out of office, that’s all being undone.

The root problem when it comes to the systemic racism in this country is the Democrat Party. They view the Black community as “less than,” even if they won’t admit it. Listen to their talking points, and it’s clear that if you have darker skin color the less they expect less out of you.

The racist platform of the Democrats have taken away school choice, promoted racist ideologies like Critical Race Theory and implement a bunch of free handouts that demotivate anyone who takes them to not succeed in life.

But possibly even more sinister is how they treat Black Americans who think for themselves. Again, I point out how they’ve treated Larry Elder during this last election. Hurling insults at him like being an Uncle Tom, a Republican in Black Face and even a white supremacist. We see this time and time again anytime a Black Conservative becomes vocal.

However, this is standard procedure anytime a Black American doesn’t even come out as conservatives, but questions the party line of the Democrats. Look at how they are attacking Nicki Minaj simply for wanting more information about the vaccines before getting injected. They are attempting to destroy her.

The reality is that the Democrats do not allow Black Americans to think for themselves. They expect them to say and do what they are told and if they step out of line, they’ll destroy them. Jimmy Lee referred to the Democrats as modern-day “slave masters” in this sense.

The answer to these problems are the Conservative values that we espouse and the Constitution of the United States of America. These are the values that we hold high… that every single man, woman and child have intrinsic value given to us by God, Himself.

As such, we have rights that God bestows upon us, which add up to having freedom, liberty and opportunity. The Democrats are doing whatever they can, however, to take that away… and they’ve started by denying God. If you take God away from the country, you take away our Constitutional Rights.

The sad and unfortunate reality is that we are not teaching American history in schools. Instead we are pushing the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory, which is giving our children a warped view of America. We need to teach the history of the Black Americans who contributed to this country and show the successes that they were able to accomplish.

Jimmy Lee has some fascinating perspectives on issues relating to race, education and the Democrat Party. I highly encourage you to listen to this entire episode. As conservatives we need to engage in this conversation and not shy away from these kinds of topics.

You can purchase Jimmy Lee Tillman’s book Tillman’s Handbook of Great Black American Patriots at https://www.tillmanfamilypress.com

Sponsors:

– Tickets for the upcoming Cancel-Proof Christianity Summit are now on sale. This event will take place in Ft Worth, TX, on September 25th, featuring speakers like Jeff Dornik, Dr Bobby Lopez, Jeff Younger, Judd Saul, Dr Mike Spaulding, Dr Paul Church, Pastor Sam Jones and Doni Anthony. Get your tickets at http://cancelproofchristianity.com

– Check out our Freedom First Book Store for some great titles, including Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America and Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement. Use code JEFF for 10% off at http://freedomfirstshop.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

