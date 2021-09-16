https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/16/just-answer-the-question-tom-tom-nichols-defended-communist-china-in-heated-fight-with-redsteeze-and-yeah-it-didnt-go-so-hot-for-him/

We used to joke about people being ‘broken’ by a Trump presidency but even now, nearly nine months after President Silver Alert took office, these same people are still broken.

Perhaps more so.

And it ain’t funny anymore.

Imagine defending Communist China because you just hated Trump that much.

The Constitution was not designed to cope, concurrently, with an insane President and a political party that could block action against that president merely because it represents enough people who don’t give a shit that the president is insane. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 14, 2021

This tweet is insane, Tom.

Just FYI.

Stephen L. Miller aka RedSteeze chimed in:

Yes our constitution was not drafted with the ideas of restricting an insane monarchical executive. https://t.co/6qn7bOywPw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2021

*laughs in King George*

Tom Nichols justifying a military junta because the founders just didn’t know as much as he does is brand perfection. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2021

It’s hard being smarter than our founding fathers.

Duh.

So if Donald had decided to launch nukes at China (or Iran) … he would have waited on a declaration of war to be passed by Congress, just like the Founders intended. Amirite? — ***Dave Hill (@Three_Star_Dave) September 16, 2021

And monkeys could have flown out of Trump’s butt.

Love these hypotheticals defending COMMUNIST CHINA.

It’s kind of amazing that you and Tom Nichols ( 汤姆·尼科尔斯 in Mandarin ) are all arguing in hypotheticals that never happened and I’m writing about reality. https://t.co/RyxwsbPoQB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2021

This. ^

And so the ‘debate’ began.

I have not argued a single hypothetical, @redsteeze. I’ve said that the CJCS calling the PRC military chief to reassure him that we’re not off the rails is constitutional and a good thing to do. That’s what mil-to-mil contacts are for.

What’s your long experience on this issue? https://t.co/dhXFO52h9Q — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2021

Holy crap.

For one, I’ve never defended reassuring and placating a genocidal ethnic state that is responsible for the deaths of 700,000 Americans. I think that’s a pretty good record. Tom, is Taiwan a country? Y/N https://t.co/fSWi2Hn2kk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2021

Milley didn’t want COMMUNIST CHINA worried that evil Trump might stop them from genociding their own people and stuff.

I’m not sure why @redsteeze is asking to explain the One China policy (the official U.S. position) in response to my comment that mil-to-mil contacts even with our enemies are good during times of instability. https://t.co/8hNWdHXRq8 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2021

We’re not sure why Tom went into third person here but … ok?

I wasn’t asking about the One China policy, Tom. I’m asking *you* if Taiwan is a country. Yes or no? https://t.co/GZqaDhh6xO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2021

Yes or no, Tom.

My answer, @redsteeze, is that I support the policy of the USG (not because I have to, but because I agree with it). The U.S. has a “One China” policy – which even Trump supported. It’s not a “yes/no” question and it’s irrelevant to whether Milley should have called Li. https://t.co/NjGZWTH4HU — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2021

It literally is a yes or no question.

It is a yes or no question. https://t.co/TpsLLPRjTi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2021

Your own country, @redsteeze, does not think it’s a yes or no question. Grownups who deal with diplomacy and work in the national security community understand that, which is why the “One China” policy is the answer, not the “Steve doesn’t understand stuff late at night” answer. https://t.co/GSfy2eG2CD — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2021

Grownups.

Right.

Tom, I’m asking *you* Is Taiwan a country? Yes or No? https://t.co/WucH8sJd4G — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2021

Seems The Expert™ couldn’t bother to answer a yes or no question.

.@RadioFreeTom You can’t even answer a simple question on what *you* believe. Because you’re communist who agrees with China. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2021

Ouch.

He finally got there. I’m a communist. Because I agree with the U.S. government’s “One China” position. And this, somehow, means Milley shouldn’t have called Li. Okay, @redsteeze, that’s enough drunk tweeting for you, my son. https://t.co/YZxKyGeZEt — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2021

No. Tom is a communist because he so hates Trump he sympathizes with Communist China.

This isn’t difficult.

The US government walks a diplomatic tight rope between China and Taiwan. Why does Tom Nichols, a private citizen, worry about upsetting the Chinese government? You can saw Taiwan is a sovereign country because it is. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2021

I’m a private citizen who prefers peace to war, and I spend a lot of time thinking about, you know, peace and war. I think the One China policy is a good policy that balances Taiwan’s freedom with Chinese demands about a single nation. What’s this got to do with Milley, again? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2021

Really?

Dude.

It would cause a war if you as a private citizen acknowledged that Taiwan is a sovereign country? You can even say the US government has realpolitik reasons to endorse the One China policy but that doesn’t preclude you from acknowledging plain reality. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2021

Okay, I agree with those realpolitik reasons because I think they’ve served Taiwan well. What’s this got to do with Milley, again? And a “junta?” — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2021

The fact Tom Nichols is afraid to upset the Chinese government offers some new insight into why he doesn’t like Indian food (China and India are huge diplomatic rivals). — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2021

Hope Xi sees all this, Tom.

So it’s America’s fault Tom defended Communist China.

Alrighty then.

Soooo Tom is CCP I guess — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 16, 2021

We guess so.

***

