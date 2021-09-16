https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/lawyers-wins-mask-mandate-lawsuit-two-illinois-school-districts/

On Wednesday, prolific anti-COVID mitigation attorney Thomas Devore had successfully argued in two separate County courts for two separate school districts that mask mandates constitute a form of quarantine under Illinois law and that mask mandates can only be issued by the local health department.

Devore is methodically taking cases to court to break down the power the schools have taken regarding quarantine rules. The state defines all of these things as a form of quarantine, which by law requires a court order: quarantine (keeping kids out of school for a time), masks, testing for disease, and vaccines.

One of those school districts is the Teutopolis School District in Effingham County, the same school district that confined five students in isolation in separate rooms for several hours for not wearing a mask as a way of protesting the school’s mask mandate. You can read the rest here:

TRENDING: New Missouri COVID Whistleblower: HOSPITALS are LYING to the public about COVID… and I CAN PROVE IT

Paragraph A in the order states, “While the Children are on school property, the Defendants, are enjoined from requiring any or all of the Children to utilize any type of device, including a mask, for the purposes of allegedly preventing the spread of an infectious disease unless an order of quarantine has issues against any or all of the Children from the local health department as required by the Illinois State Board of Education.”

Edgar County Watchdogs has a report on this:

The Chief Judge of the Fourth Circuit, Judge Douglas L. Jarman, issued a Temporary Restraining Order, for 30 days, this morning against the Teutopolis Unit 50 School District as it pertains to mask mandates. It was argued successfully by Tom DeVore that a mask is a device intended, allegedly, to limit disease transmission. That being the case, the authority to place such a device on a person is limited to the power give within the laws established for quarantine through the local health departments. The judge issued the TRO based on the following: the children have rights, masking constitutes quarantine, a mask mandate creates irreparable harm, the Plaintiff would likely succeed on the merits.

The other school district that was given a TRO for 30 days is the Carlyle School District in Clinton County. The entire school district is free from masks and this applies to all students.

Paragraph A on the court order states, “While the Children are on school property, the Defendants, are enjoined from requiring any or all of the Children who attend within the school district to utilize any type of device, including a mask, for the purposes of allegedly preventing the spread of an infectious disease unless an order of quarantine has issues against any or all of the Children from the local health department as required by the Illinois State Board of Education.”

A happy parent was thanking Devore for all his hard work in fighting unconstitutional mandates saying, “Off to school, mask free. Thank you, Thomas DeVore!.” Then Devore reposted the post with a caption, “Seeing pictures like this makes the stress all worth it. Go save the world young man!!!”

Devore previously won cases on quarantine, moves on to masks, now is eyeing up testing and vaccines. He’s one of the only people in the state pushing back against Pritzker and winning.

He is running for election for judge of the Illinois 5th District Appellate Court. DeVore declared candidacy for the 2022 election.

Here is the video where he discussed masks and vaccine mandates:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

