Nicki Minaj is now fully embroiled in controversy over the COVID-19 vaccine and her reported hesitancy on the subject, which has earned her attention from several authorities on the matter, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, earned her a reported invitation from the White House — which the White House says was phone-only — and, according to Minaj, censorship on Twitter.

The incident began with Minaj complaining about the Met Gala’s vaccine requirement, suggesting that the event, which required vaccination to attend, was not worth considering a COVID-19 vaccine. She followed up her complaint with an anecdotal, unverified story about an acquaintance with a particularly odd vaccine side effect.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she wrote.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson weighed in on Minaj’s vaccine hesitancy, suggesting that the rap artist was drawing attention not because of the anecdote or even her apparent vaccine hesitancy but because she was suggesting that individuals make the decision for themselves, rather than feel bullied by politicians, specifically President Joe Biden.

Tucker noted that Minaj’s statement, “just pray on it and make sure ur comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” was likely the trigger and that media and political leaders felt threatened: “They couldn’t let it stand.”

Minaj agreed and posted a clip of Tucker’s segment with a “bullseye” emoji.

That’s when the leftists truly lost their minds, according to Minaj’s replies. Suddenly, her mentions were full of individuals warning Minaj that she was tweeting a “white supremacist” and that she should refuse to trust Republicans.

“No no no she did not just post a video of tucker Carlson like this holy s*** this is the bad place,” one user responded.

“Not F***** Carlson! This is Not the look babes you are making things soooo much worse lmao,” added another.

Some just pleaded with her to return to making music: “Nicki plzzz we dont care we not politicians plzzz release some music or do a film.”

Conservative commentators quickly noticed the meltdown.

“Someone crossed the streams,” noted author Kurt Schlicter

“I did NOT see the Tucker Carlson-Nicki Minaj alliance coming…” noted radio host Vince Coglianese.

Others suggested they were “grabbing the popcorn.”

Minaj did not need conservative backup, however, or the occasional commenter who suggested that someone could agree with Tucker Carlson’s message of self-reliance without becoming a vaccine skeptic. She simply fired back.

‘Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit,” she snapped.

The White House has reportedly reached out to Minaj to help “connect” her with an appropriate resource on vaccine side effects in order to allay her fears. The government of Trinidad & Tobago also noted late Wednesday, per The Hill, that they have sought information about Minaj’s acquaintance’s bizarre side effect and have found no individuals on the island who reported swollen testicles after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“One of the reasons we could not respond yesterday in real-time to miss Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false,” the island nation’s health minister said. “Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim.”

As far as the government knows, he added, “there have been no such reported either side effect or adverse event.”

