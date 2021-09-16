https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/light-cold-psaki-brushes-off-reporters-questions-bidens-persistent-coughing-fits-video/

All of a sudden it’s acceptable to claim to have a “light cold.”

A reporter on Thursday finally asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about Joe Biden’s persistent coughing fits during press conferences.

Biden repeatedly coughed and cleared his throat during his speech at California Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign rally in Long Beach earlier this week.

VIDEO:

Joe Biden on Thursday was non-stop coughing during his remarks on the US economy.

VIDEO:

HAPPENING NOW: President Joe Biden outlines his new tax plan and how it will impact millions of Americans. “This is our moment to deal working people back into the economy.” pic.twitter.com/STD0qFXbAG — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 16, 2021

Biden constantly clears his throat and coughs and a reporter finally asked about Biden’s health.

Joe Biden will be 79 in November but Psaki acted like Biden’s persistent coughing is not an area of concern.

“We’ve seen [Biden] on many occasions where he has a repeated cough, what is the situation with that cough and is that a concern?” NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell asked Psaki.

“It’s not a concern,” Psaki said. “We have a doctor who travels with him…”

O’Donnell pressed Psaki, “Is there an explanation for why he coughs so frequently in situations like that? I’m sure you saw it.”

Psaki brushed it off and said Biden’s coughing is likely a “light cold.”

VIDEO:

JUST IN 🚨 Reporter asks Psaki about Biden’s repeated cough during press conferences pic.twitter.com/EznidVbT4V — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 16, 2021

The media treated reporters the same way when they expressed concern about Hillary Clinton’s non-stop coughing fits during the 2016 presidential election.

