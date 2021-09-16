http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/3OujXLW7r60/Lucid-Beats-Tesla-in-Range-Going-520-Miles-on-a-16464007.php
Lucid Motors, a startup automaker, has unseated Tesla, the dominant maker of electric cars, as the producer of the electric vehicle that can travel farthest on a single charge.
Lucid’s top-of-the-line Air Dream Edition Range can drive 520 miles on a full battery, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday, beating by more than 100 miles the Tesla Model S Long Range, previously the car that could go the farthest on a charge.