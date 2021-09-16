http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pmpPzRz0a0Y/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” HBO host and comedian Bill Maher said that “Liberal media has to take a little responsibility” for needlessly scaring people about COVID and said that “it’s much harder for every touring act to sell tickets in blue states. They’re afraid to go out of the house.”

Maher referenced a survey on the partisan attitudes towards the virus, saying, “the question was, what do you think the chances are that you would have to go to the hospital if you got COVID? And Democrats thought that was way higher than Republicans. 41% of [Democrats] — and the answer is between 1% and 5%. 41% of Democrats thought it was over 50%. Another 28% thought it was 20% to 49%. So, 70% of Democrats thought it was way, way, way higher than it really was. Liberal media has to take a little responsibility for that, for scaring the [bleep] out of people. And the reason why I’m bringing this up is because it’s much harder for every touring act to sell tickets in blue states. They’re afraid to go out of the house. Whereas in red states, it’s all good to go.”

