In a wide-ranging interview, Major General Paul E. Vallely, U.S. Army (Ret.) discussed the threats America and our allies face, the current state of the military, and the criminal charges that should be brought under the UCMJ against Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and possibly even former Defense Secretary Mark Esper for collaborating with the Chinese to undermine President Trump. Austin and Esper could be charged under the UCMJ as retired officers.

One of his more startling disclosures is that the Mexican drug cartels have killed more Americans in the last 20 years than the Taliban and that he developed a plan for the military to defeat the cartels in 7 days and sent it to the Pentagon…which did nothing. MG Vallely states that these are dark days for the military, given its leadership, but that his hope lies with “the rank and file who don’t believe the crap that is being handed down by the leadership.”

After retiring from the Army in 1993, MG Vallely has continued to be actively engaged in issues relating to the security of America and Americans. He has authored several books, is the current military committee chairman for the Center for Security Policy, a senior military analyst for FoxNews, and the founder and Chairman of Stand Up America US, which advocates for the America First agenda.

MG Vallely also discusses his new initiative, Flag Officers 4 America, which is a group of over 215 retired military leaders who, although retired from active service, still feel bound by their oath to protect the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, to do what they can, in their capacity today, to protect our nation from the threats to her freedom. One of the group’s primary efforts is to provide guidance to the American people on what they can do at the county and local level.

Both websites are tremendous resources and should be shared widely. Dig into the library of reports, letters, and analyses that are archived at the sites and be sure to sign up for the weekly newsletters, which bring you vital information every Saturday. And if you would like to support their efforts financially, just click the donate buttons on the sites.

If you are a retired flag officer, send an email to [email protected] to add your name to the open letter calling for DoD resignations.

If you are a civilian, please note that in your email and you will be added to the list of supporters of Committee to Support and Defend, which is partnered with Flag Officers for America.

And be sure to DOWNLOAD THE CITIZENS ACTION PLAN HERE!

Again, the websites are:

https://standupamericaus.org

https://flagofficers4america.com

https://committeetosupportanddefend.org

We want to thank MG Vallely for his time and his insight and look forward to having him on the podcast again.

