The apprehension of migrants in the Del Rio Sector rose more than 190 percent since President Joe Biden took office in January. The sector is now the scene of explosive numbers of mostly Haitian migrants illegally crossing the border in the region with almost no physical barriers to entry.

When President Biden took office in January, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 11,141 migrants. As of August 31, that number jumped to 32,362, according to numbers released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday.

Since the end of August, thousands of mostly Haitian migrants have crossed the border daily. More than 8,000 migrants are currently being held in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio International bridge, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported on Thursday morning. That number could hit 10,000 before this weekend.

During the first 11 months of this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended a total of 214,993 migrants making the sector second only to the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Of these 214,993 apprehensions, 83,003 came from countries other than Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Central America, the report states. This marks an increase of more than 1,700 percent over the previous year. Nearly 65,000 came from Mexico, more than 51,000 from Honduras, 9,543 from Guatemala, and 6,388 from El Salvador.

BREAKING: Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is “out of control” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ThJJJ0JWCT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

Single adults accounted for more than 150,000 of those apprehended this year in the Del Rio Sector. Family units account for nearly 57,000 and Unaccompanied Minors account for another 7,800. All represent triple-digit increases over the previous fiscal year.

BORDER NOW: Heard from sources last night that there’s 6,000 illegal immigrants under this international bridge in Del Rio now. Chatter about another 20k on the way, unconfirmed. Mostly Haitians, some Cubans, Venezuelans. Most transported to BP station, processed, released. pic.twitter.com/mK3e1d07Ov — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) September 16, 2021

Border Patrol sources told Breitbart Texas they are seeing an additional 800 to 1,200 migrants crossing the border during each eight-hour shift. Local Border Patrol stations and processing centers are filled to capacity forcing the sector to detain the migrants in an unsanitary camp under the border bridge.

