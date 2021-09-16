https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/16/mollie-hemingway-has-a-new-name-for-the-us-capitol-as-fencing-gets-put-back-up/
On Saturday a rally is scheduled to take place in Washington, DC that had workers at the U.S. Capitol being ordered to bring the fence back out and put it up:
Preparations now underway to put up fence around the Capitol at this hour ahead of this weekend’s rally
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 16, 2021
Fencing outside the U.S. Capitol has been reinstalled ahead of the “Justice for J6” rally this weekend. https://t.co/lZ0ZWMQ35E
— ABC News (@ABC) September 16, 2021
Motion-tracking watchtower installed outside the US Capitol along with new fencing pic.twitter.com/rPBp3SfN3z
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 16, 2021
Absurd pic.twitter.com/MXwRvDW8Xa
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 16, 2021
Out: “U.S. Capitol”
In:
Fort Pelosi https://t.co/36FYgntBdk
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 16, 2021
They might as well go ahead and change the name.
Why are they doing this? Every day something more crazy😐
— Charis Megill (@coffeegirl_77) September 16, 2021
American Congress afraid of its own people….sad. https://t.co/ljB8pv0rl0
— Jenni Hall 🌺 (@oortcloudfilms) September 16, 2021
I wish we could have a wall like that in #Texas.
— Xolotech (@Xolotech) September 16, 2021
Fort Pelosi, funny but sad.
— Calvin Nichols (@Golf4nichols) September 16, 2021
Quite.