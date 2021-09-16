https://grabien.com/story.php?id=350325
TRANSCRIPT:
REID: “All right, good evening, everyone. We begin the ‘ReidOut’ tonight with a message to Republicans. Okay, we get it! Covid is the precious and you love it. You love Covid so much you want it to spread into schools, at the office, in the Wal-Mart, on the cruise ships and at the club. That great spongy ball with the red spikes, you want it pumping through your veins with an Ivermectin chaser. Why do you love it so doggone much? Well, we have absolutely no bloody idea. But here’s the thing, you weirdoes. Everyone else? Everyone else hates Covid!”