https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/16/new-footage-from-international-bridge-in-del-rio-texas-shows-how-well-the-biden-admin-is-handling-the-border-crisis-pics-video/

Rest assured that the nonexistent illegal immigration at the southern border is being handled:

BREAKING: Our drone is currently over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where Border Patrol & law enforcement sources tell us over 4,200 migrants are waiting to be apprehended after crossing into US. Local BP holding facilities are overwhelmed and over capacity. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/h62omhK1Xq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2021

NEW: A source on the ground sent us this video showing thousands of migrants under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX with more showing up constantly. We’re told the situation there is getting worse every day and the numbers are growing by the hour. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/nu32xrsNOK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2021

UPDATE: Per a law enforcement source, the number of migrants under the international bridge in Del Rio has now increased to 7,007.

It was just over 4,000 earlier this morning. It’s skyrocketing fast. More coming. I’m told a majority of the migrants are Haitians. @FoxNews https://t.co/xPszTXxBIW — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

BREAKING: Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is “out of control” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ThJJJ0JWCT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

Law enforcement source on the ground at the bridge this morning just sent me this video showing the situation there. I’m told a large majority of the migrants are Haitians and more are crossing into the US and arriving at the bridge by the minute. BP w/ limited manpower @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/dHWCrhFikq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

That’s a lotta people!

Bill, I’m not seeing anyone with masks on. https://t.co/x2eZO9RTTA — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) September 16, 2021

We have to assume they’re all vaccinated. Although as Science™ tells us, that doesn’t mean they’re protected and can’t still spread COVID19 to other vaccinated people.

Good Lord.

This is outta control. https://t.co/e3HEiIteKd — Ezra (@EzraCeleste) September 16, 2021

I get it – Biden’s comms office doesn’t want to talk about immigration cuz of the politics. Too bad – it’s here whether they like it or not. Time to lead. This is just unacceptable. https://t.co/LhRdiAt7NU — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 16, 2021

They have been leading! Don’t you know?

I’m so glad the adults are back in charge and taking care of everything. So relaxing — k_uuuger (@k_uuuger) September 16, 2021

Lol, Kamala is in charge of this https://t.co/JiBjKen0WB — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 16, 2021

That’s a huge part of the problem, isn’t it?

That Kamala Harris “Do not come” message sure worked. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/mKyjt7lmmc — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) September 16, 2021

“Do not come” seems to have worked out as planned. https://t.co/DKNOpstSdN pic.twitter.com/w77XqxYpvw — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 16, 2021

Well, since the plan appears to have been “make things worse,” we’d say it’s been a rousing success.

Biden is sending Kamala down there to clean is up .. I’m sure. https://t.co/x2eZO9RTTA — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) September 16, 2021

Please. Hasn’t she helped enough?

That just about sums it up.

Yet the travel restrictions into the US won’t even allow vaccinated people to fly in…but by all means, please flood in through the southern border. Absolutely insane. — Becky Chouinard (@BeckyChouinard) September 16, 2021

I have followed Bill for a long time. He is worth the follow. He is one of the only people reporting this crisis and we are in real trouble here. Our borders are porous and this is a national crisis. https://t.co/VLZwu8G4tR — Breaking News Jack. (@jackmeridan) September 16, 2021

REMINDER: The destruction is intentional. https://t.co/L1QvPea8yD — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 16, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

