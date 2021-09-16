http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/T9RE-FhaH0U/Why-Democrats-are-rallying-around-creating-a-new-16465110.php
WASHINGTON – Who in the federal government should police data abuses by tech companies – and how do you make sure they aren’t hopelessly outgunned against the vast resources of Silicon Valley?
Those questions have puzzled lawmakers on Capitol Hill for years. A bipartisan cast of lawmakers have long called on Congress to supercharge existing agencies with an influx of cash, while some Democrats have pushed for the creation of a new digitally focused regulator altogether.