https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/new-missouri-covid-whistleblower-hospitals-lying-public-covid-can-prove/

Another COVID whistleblower has come forward to allege that the statistics about ICU’s being overrun are wildly inflated, over-reported, and in many cases an outright LIE by political officials.

Josh Snider worked in facilities management at Missouri Baptist Medical Center or “MBMC”, “I watched our hospital administrators say in the media that our intensive care units were overflowing with COVID patients, at 98% capacity, knowing that it was a complete and utter lie.”

THIS MISSOURI HOSPITAL NEVER HAD 98% ICU OCCUPANCY, ADMINISTRATORS LIED TO UNCRITICAL MEDIA

Snider relates that the MBMC hospital, part of a larger $5.5 billion annual network within the Barnes Jewish hospital system in St. Louis, Missouri, actually shut down three out of four floors of intensive care during COVID because they were UNUSED.

HOSPITAL SHUT DOWN ICU FLOORS, DRAMATICALLY REDUCING CAPACITY

TRENDING: HUGE: Uttar Pradesh, India Announces State Is COVID-19 Free Proving the Effectiveness of “Deworming Drug” IVERMECTIN

“And even after shutting down three-fourths of our ICU capacity, they were still never more than 50% full with that drastically reduced overall capacity. These medical systems that are saying they are overrun with COVID patients are likely LYING TO THE PUBLIC,” Snider said.

MBMC has refused to comment for this story after repeated requests for comment.

Snider provided documentary proof of the COVID case load of the MBMC system, whose COVID patients do not track national trends, and where the number of COVID patients in ICU were, at many points, a single, solitary person.

“I would have to adjust the airflow in some of the rooms of people in the ICU with COVID, they were fine. I believe in COVID, I know it’s serious, but I also personally saw people who were fine, they had a terminal case of boredom. I spoke with these people and they weren’t sick at all, they felt fine but were told they had to stay there. Many brought their PlayStations with them to waste away the days with video games instead.”

WHISTLEBLOWER TALKED TO PATIENTS IN INTENSIVE CARE WHO WERE FINE, BORED, PLAYING VIDEO GAMES

This matches news today from World Net Daily that many COVID hospitalizations were for mild or non-existent cases.

The case charts published by the MBMC hospital chain also demonstrate that COVID hospitalizations were always very minor. Snider says their ICU COVID capacity was 60 patients.

Snider provided an INSIDER CHART from the hospital that shows VERY DIFFERENT NUMBERS than were being reported to the public and to the government.

These charts, provided by Snider, show that there was a relatively normal track for COVID infections at the MBMC Center, an acute care facility in St. Louis. Even during periods of infection spikes in the national population, those spikes are not found in the hospital data. As well, the bottom line showing serious cases of COVID requiring intensive care remain significantly small and reduced throughout the months of the pandemic.

HERE IS THE CHART RELEASED TO THE PUBLIC, where the LIES CAN BE SEEN

INTERNAL: on August 18, 2021, MBMC said they had 19 COVID patients in ICU. EXTERNAL: on August 20, 2021, MBMC told the public they had 35.3 COVID patients in ICU.

THE PUBLIC NUMBERS ARE OFF FROM THE INTERNAL REPORTS OF COVID PATIENTS IN THE ICU BY ALMOST 100%

Here is the chart generated from information submitted to the US Department of Health and Human Services, as published by the Gannett News Service:

The government reports this data very poorly on this site as well.

Snider has provided his personal statement, documentary evidence, and clear data discrepancies that all suggest that hospitals are not telling the public the truth about the COVID pandemic.

“The real flu season in the hospital was always more serious than COVID has been,” Snider said. “Flu season in a hospital is very challenging, and even the tamest flu season in years past was still worse than COVID has been so far. The people who have been suffering and sadly dying are clearly people who are hundreds of pounds overweight, and people with multiple other comorbidities like stage 4 cancer. I’m not a Doctor, but the response and panic to this virus is clearly wildly disproportionate to reality.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

