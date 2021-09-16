https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/new-york-attorney-general-letitia-james-holding-private-talks-about?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Attorney General Letitia James has reportedly been discussing with her advisers a potential run for governor next year.

She and a group of political advisers have been checking the temperature of previous donors and big supporters, should she decide to run for governor, instead of seeking another term in her current gig, according to CNBC.

James’ prominence has risen in past years due to her probes into high-profile, right-wing business interests, including the Trump Organization and National Rifle Organization.

But she secured her national name recognition earlier this summer when her investigation into then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, generated a report showing that the longtime governor had allegedly sexually harassed at least 11 women. Following months of scandal, the report was the final nail in Cuomo’s coffin – he announced his resignation days later.

James, the first black woman to hold her current position, was elected in 2018. An August poll from Data for Progress puts James in the lead in a potential Democratic primary group that includes current Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has said she will run in 2022, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

