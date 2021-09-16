http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Gv6B2FNZvNA/newest-dem-idea-subsidies-for-newspapers.php

We should never be surprised at what handouts and special interest giveaways will be found in the fine print of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spendapalooza blowout bill, but would you believe it even includes subsidies for newspapers? Here it is.

In plain English, the federal government will pay the employer’s side of the payroll tax for “news journalists,” or, to use equally plain English, “Democrats with bylines.”

And that’s not fake news.

